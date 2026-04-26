What’s in City Press
TOP STORY
Liebenberg’s alleged Ponzi millions funded Zuma’s legal battle
R11 million from Louis Liebenberg’s alleged diamond investment scheme was diverted to pay for Jacob Zuma’s failed private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer.
News
Deputy police commissioner faces court as corruption probe deepens
The career of deputy national police commissioner Tebello Mosikili hangs in the balance as prosecutors weigh whether to charge her with perjury, according to a leaked police watchdog report that has exposed the widening corruption crisis engulfing the SA Police Service (SAPS).
City Power’s corruption web widens as second contractor exposes ‘mafia-style’ operations
The scandal engulfing Johannesburg’s City Power has deepened this week as another former contractor stepped forward with explosive allegations about how senior officials manipulated supply chains for personal enrichment.
‘His problem, not ours’: ANC in Ekurhuleni downplays city manager arrest
Some ANC members in Ekurhuleni have sought to distance the party from the arrest of city manager Kagiso Lerutla, insisting the matter is being viewed internally as a personal legal problem rather than a political threat to the party or mayor.
MEC gives North West mayor and speaker 10 days to explain irregular appointments
The Tswaing municipality faces a reckoning over irregular senior appointments spanning a decade of systemic maladministration and oversight failures.
R35m lodge collapses as bitter racial feud rages
An Mpumalanga lodge embroiled in a bitter ownership dispute has seen two business rescue practitioners abandon efforts to save it, while a former magistrate faces bribery charges for allegedly trying to secure a lenient sentence for one of the owners convicted of fraud.
ANALYSIS | ANC defends metro rescue plan as outages persist and election pressure builds
The ANC has defended the government’s metro rescue plan as key to fixing collapsing municipal water and electricity systems, but ongoing outages, infrastructure decay and growing public frustration continue to cast doubt on whether reforms are reaching residents ahead of the local government elections.
Broke but defiant: SACP pushes 2026 election plans despite cash crisis
The SA Communist Party (SACP) is forging ahead with plans to contest the upcoming local government elections independently of the ANC, despite severe financial constraints that have forced the party to postpone key political events.
WATCH | Kruger storm delivers summer’s spectacular send-off
Dramatic footage from the Kruger Gate Hotel captures nature’s raw power as an electrical storm rolled across the Lowveld on Sunday, 20 April, marking the end of one of SA’s wettest summers on record.
From 7de Laan to politics: Melanie du Bois joins Bosa revolution
Politics should not be left to the politicians alone, says 7de Laan darling Melanie du Bois, because it is ultimately not the suit-wearers and speech-makers of Constantiakloof who will wash away the dust, blood and despair in places like Mitchells Plain and Delft in Cape Town.
More News
Pappas considers running for mayor again
Zille may return to Cape Town if her Joburg mandate fails
Alliance in crisis: Sanco and Cosatu struggle to save crumbling ANC-SACP partnership
Family declares missing SA tourist dead after he vanishes in Malawi park
Scammed ‘tannie’ fights back, hunts down romance fraudsters
News
Wild lions, dead cows and an uncaring KZN government
Families say officials vanished after pledging to compensate them for cattle killed by three lions that terrorised their farming community for weeks in January.
From rebellion to recognition:
Car spinning’s journey hits rural roadblocks
From township streets to corporate sponsorship, South African car spinning has transformed from its rebellious 1980s origins into a recognised motorsport attracting major brands like Red Bull.
Voices
MONDLI MAKHANYA
The SACP’s march towards mass suicide
The party is taking a plunge from the top of a gorge into unknown waters from where it will shout ‘Help! Help!’ to no avail.
More Voices
Justice or jeopardy: The perils of prosecutorial power in the Masemola case
In politically and institutionally contested environments, the line between legitimate law enforcement and factional manoeuvring can become dangerously blurred, writes Tebogo Khaas.
Rapule Tabane | Why the big man parties have no future
Embattled EFF leader Julius Malema would do well to learn from history that the cult of personality is an outdated concept in modern-day politics. Malema is the epitome of the big man syndrome, a phenomenon in which the personality of the leader is bigger than the party’s ideology and policy positions, which are secondary to the man. Some call it a personality cult.
Editorial
Madlanga: Venturing
where angels fear to tread
Trending
Cynthia Shange’s beauty pageant trailblazing gave wings to current It girls
Trending
Is it finally time for a petrolhead to plug in?
I’ve been meaning to get my hands on a full battery-electric vehicle (BEV) to see if I could actually make it work. With the ongoing Middle East conflict sending the “dinosaur remains” world into a tailspin and eye-watering R25-per-litre fuel price looming, my mind, like that of many South Africans, has been drifting towards the idea that an EV might not be so bad.
Finding stories in unexpected places: From TikTok summit to the snake park
A TikTok summit in flood-hit Kenya led to an unexpected detour through a sparse snake park, where tourists’ dramatic reactions met the calm expertise of a handler who had zero patience for human theatrics and taught valuable lessons about perspective in the process.
Pentecostal churches are a place of everyday care, not just bizarre spectacle
Real accountability for new Pentecostalism’s abuses requires understanding of how these churches actually work. It also involves churches taking heed of the everyday dynamics which open opportunities for exploitation.
Seven dreams a day: Slipper Day aims to raise
R15 million on 29 May
On 29 May 2026, Reach For A Dream’s Slipper Day returns to turn hope into action – fuelling seven dreams every day for children facing serious illness, with a bold R15 million target and a nationwide call to wear your slippers, buy a sticker and do it for the dreamers.
Sport
Stadium bosses scramble to prevent derby chaos as overcrowding crisis looms
Sport
Danny Jordaan’s stronghold crumbles as election chaos threatens Safa presidency bid
The embattled Safa president’s Nelson Mandela Bay region has descended into chaos, with procedural irregularities plaguing its upcoming elective congress and multiple local football associations threatening court action over alleged manipulation.
WATCH | Behind Sukazi’s trademark hat and TS Galaxy’s Nedbank Cup ambitions
If there’s anything that stands out at TS Galaxy events, especially on match days, it’s club owner Tim Sukazi’s trademark isiNdebele straw hat. There’s no doubt that this colourful accessory will be in the spotlight as Galaxy build up to next Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final.
From Ke Yona dreamer to Nedbank Cup finalist: Ramollo’s inspiring journey
Durban City conditioning coach Michael Navi Ramollo’s football story comes full circle as he prepares for the Nedbank Cup final, years after missing out on the competition’s talent search.
Safa to scrap ‘embarrassing and discriminatory’ clause that could block Jordaan’s re-election bid
Safa governance and legal affairs committees have jointly proposed scrapping a constitutional clause they describe as “vaguely embarrassing and discriminatory”.
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