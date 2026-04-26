What’s in City Press

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Discover the must‑read stories from this week’s edition of South Africa’s favourite agenda‑setting publication.

April 26, 2026

TOP STORY

Liebenberg’s alleged Ponzi millions funded Zuma’s legal battle

R11 million from Louis Liebenberg’s alleged diamond investment scheme was diverted to pay for Jacob Zuma’s failed private prosecution of advocate Billy Downer.

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News

Deputy police commissioner faces court as corruption probe deepens

The career of deputy national police commissioner Tebello Mosikili hangs in the balance as prosecutors weigh whether to charge her with perjury, according to a leaked police watchdog report that has exposed the widening corruption crisis engulfing the SA Police Service (SAPS).

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City Power’s corruption web widens as second contractor exposes ‘mafia-style’ operations

The scandal engulfing Johannesburg’s City Power has deepened this week as another former contractor stepped forward with explosive allegations about how senior officials manipulated supply chains for personal enrichment.

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‘His problem, not ours’: ANC in Ekurhuleni downplays city manager arrest

Some ANC members in Ekurhuleni have sought to distance the party from the arrest of city manager Kagiso Lerutla, insisting the matter is being viewed internally as a personal legal problem rather than a political threat to the party or mayor.

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MEC gives North West mayor and speaker 10 days to explain irregular appointments

The Tswaing municipality faces a reckoning over irregular senior appointments spanning a decade of systemic maladministration and oversight failures.

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R35m lodge collapses as bitter racial feud rages

An Mpumalanga lodge embroiled in a bitter ownership dispute has seen two business rescue practitioners abandon efforts to save it, while a former magistrate faces bribery charges for allegedly trying to secure a lenient sentence for one of the owners convicted of fraud.

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ANALYSIS | ANC defends metro rescue plan as outages persist and election pressure builds

The ANC has defended the government’s metro rescue plan as key to fixing collapsing municipal water and electricity systems, but ongoing outages, infrastructure decay and growing public frustration continue to cast doubt on whether reforms are reaching residents ahead of the local government elections.

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Broke but defiant: SACP pushes 2026 election plans despite cash crisis

The SA Communist Party (SACP) is forging ahead with plans to contest the upcoming local government elections independently of the ANC, despite severe financial constraints that have forced the party to postpone key political events.

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WATCH | Kruger storm delivers summer’s spectacular send-off

Dramatic footage from the Kruger Gate Hotel captures nature’s raw power as an electrical storm rolled across the Lowveld on Sunday, 20 April, marking the end of one of SA’s wettest summers on record.

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From 7de Laan to politics: Melanie du Bois joins Bosa revolution

Politics should not be left to the politicians alone, says 7de Laan darling Melanie du Bois, because it is ultimately not the suit-wearers and speech-makers of Constantiakloof who will wash away the dust, blood and despair in places like Mitchells Plain and Delft in Cape Town.

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More News

Pappas considers running for mayor again

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Zille may return to Cape Town if her Joburg mandate fails

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Alliance in crisis: Sanco and Cosatu struggle to save crumbling ANC-SACP partnership

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Family declares missing SA tourist dead after he vanishes in Malawi park

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Scammed ‘tannie’ fights back, hunts down romance fraudsters

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News

Wild lions, dead cows and an uncaring KZN government

Families say officials vanished after pledging to compensate them for cattle killed by three lions that terrorised their farming community for weeks in January.

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From rebellion to recognition:
Car spinning’s journey hits rural roadblocks

From township streets to corporate sponsorship, South African car spinning has transformed from its rebellious 1980s origins into a recognised motorsport attracting major brands like Red Bull.

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Voices

MONDLI MAKHANYA

The SACP’s march towards mass suicide

The party is taking a plunge from the top of a gorge into unknown waters from where it will shout ‘Help! Help!’ to no avail.

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Justice or jeopardy: The perils of prosecutorial power in the Masemola case

In politically and institutionally contested environments, the line between legitimate law enforcement and factional manoeuvring can become dangerously blurred, writes Tebogo Khaas.

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Rapule Tabane | Why the big man parties have no future

Embattled EFF leader Julius Malema would do well to learn from history that the cult of personality is an outdated concept in modern-day politics. Malema is the epitome of the big man syndrome, a phenomenon in which the personality of the leader is bigger than the party’s ideology and policy positions, which are secondary to the man. Some call it a personality cult. 

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Editorial

Madlanga: Venturing
where angels fear to tread

The Madlanga Commission, however, has demonstrated a refreshing sense of urgency and purpose. Its interim recommendations have not only led to arrests and court appearances but have also sent a clear message that accountability is no longer optional.

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Siyahleba

Pound of her flesh

Vile xenophobe

Chickens coming home to roost

HOT
Tyla

&

NOT
Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe

Sport

Stadium bosses scramble to prevent derby chaos as overcrowding crisis looms

Stadium Management SA is scrambling to implement emergency crowd control measures after the last Soweto derby descended into chaos, with more than 100 000 fans cramming into the 94 700-seater FNB Stadium. 

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Sport

Danny Jordaan’s stronghold crumbles as election chaos threatens Safa presidency bid 

The embattled Safa president’s Nelson Mandela Bay region has descended into chaos, with procedural irregularities plaguing its upcoming elective congress and multiple local football associations threatening court action over alleged manipulation.

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WATCH | Behind Sukazi’s trademark hat and TS Galaxy’s Nedbank Cup ambitions

If there’s anything that stands out at TS Galaxy events, especially on match days, it’s club owner Tim Sukazi’s trademark isiNdebele straw hat. There’s no doubt that this colourful accessory will be in the spotlight as Galaxy build up to next Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final.

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From Ke Yona dreamer to Nedbank Cup finalist: Ramollo’s inspiring journey

Durban City conditioning coach Michael Navi Ramollo’s football story comes full circle as he prepares for the Nedbank Cup final, years after missing out on the competition’s talent search.

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Safa to scrap ‘embarrassing and discriminatory’ clause that could block Jordaan’s re-election bid

Safa governance and legal affairs committees have jointly proposed scrapping a constitutional clause they describe as “vaguely embarrassing and discriminatory”.

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CONTACT US

City Press ombud:
George Claassen
george.claassen@media24.com

Editor-in-Chief: Mpho Raborife
mpho.raborife@24.com

News & Sport: Timothy Molobi
timothy@citypress.co.za

Politics: Rapule Tabane
rapule.tabane@citypress.co.za

Voices: Fred Khumalo
fred.khumalo@citypress.co.za

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