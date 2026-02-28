What’s in City Press

March 1, 2026

TOP STORY

R50m looted from soldiers’ funds, allegedly to finance generals’ credit cards

Some R50m of soldiers' mandatory monthly contributions to the SA Army Foundation have allegedly been embezzled when the money was allegedly used for, amongst others, providing top generals with credit cards.

News

Dean Macpherson ignores legal warning, takes partner to Brazil on R839k taxpayer tab

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson’s decision to take his partner, Louis Theunis Janse van Vuren, to Brazil for the Brics forum at taxpayers’ expense sparked heated internal government debate before the trip.

Soldier charged with Hawks investigator's murderer gets a promotion

Major Sunnybooi Wambi, one of 12 soldiers accused of killing Hawks investigator Frans Mathipa, has been promoted to lieutenant colonel despite being a fugitive after his bail was withdrawn, while still receiving his full salary and R20 000 monthly allowance.

Joscho COO faces claims of vetting lapses, political protection

Johannesburg Social Housing Company (Joshco) chief operating officer (COO) Melusi Musawenkosi Ndima’s appointment has come under scrutiny after whistleblowers alleged serious vetting failures, political protection and security breaches within the City of Johannesburg’s human settlements portfolio.

Hawks arrest 38 in R114m building graft, vindicating fired whistleblower

Mpumalanga education authorities ignored engineer Mfanelo Mbanjwa’s warnings about dodgy emergency repairs, fired him – then watched police arrest officials based on his evidence.

Finance Minister Godongwana torpedoes health department’s R33bn NHI funding plan

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has increased medical scheme tax credits that the health department wanted scrapped to fund the NHI.

‘SA is not Father Christmas’: Holomisa tells GNU to seal borders, smash syndicates

South Africa risks sliding into a “lawless state” unless the government of national unity (GNU) urgently tightens porous borders, dismantles criminal syndicates and fixes weak prosecutions, warns UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.

Mugabe’s son allegedly living in SA illegally

Sources claim Bellarmine Mugabe overstayed his visitor’s visa and was previously denied entry at Lanseria after officials found fraudulent documents on him.

Cape businessperson offers to fix police vehicles for free to boost fight against crime

Stephen Birch’s organisation has already fixed two police vehicles in the Overberg at no cost and wants to expand the initiative nationwide as thousands of police vehicles remain out of service, compromising public safety and crime response.

‘I’m rewriting polygamy’ – Khothatso Hlophe is on a mission to transform isithembu

“Polygamy is not chaos, it needs structure, discipline and alignment,” says Khothatso Hlophe, uGogo weS’thembu, a polygamy counsellor and polygamous wife herself.

News

Sad state of athletic stadiums: Schools forced to clean up neglected R34m venue

Zwartkop and Brits high schools, along with AfriForum, had to step in to make Tshwane’s Pilditch athletics stadium safe for 10 000 spectators after finding dead animals, broken facilities and squatters at the supposedly world-class venue.

R178m military parade exposes SA’s ageing, poorly maintained defence equipment

Last Saturday’s R178 million Armed Forces Day celebrations revealed the dire state of the country’s military hardware, with combat vehicles showing signs of hasty paint jobs, mismatched tyres and general neglect.

Three JMPD officers arrested for armed robbery of funeral funds

In an apparent abuse of power, three JMPD officers allegedly robbed a woman and her brother of R83 300 in funeral money.

More News

Ramaphosa’s adviser heads to US for trade talks after Trump’s tariff defeat

‘Vile’ leaked recording and succession warfare tear North West ANC apart

Mayor faces Hawks probe after leasing  R25m municipal transformer to private company

Treasury cracks down on failing municipalities in post-budget power shift

Voices

MONDLI MAKHANYA

Mkhwanazi allegations: How showboating MPs are failing SA

The Madlanga commission’s final report and the ad hoc committee’s document will guide those in power on actions to be taken to repair the broken criminal justice system.

But the power-drunk and showboating MPs and the shoddiness of the committee chair will, unfortunately, deprive us of a quality product.

Voices

Ndim Lo | White middle-class South Africans are not interested in a nonracial society

No one dared to say well, this is a traditional Xhosa ceremony. No one dared to admit that this suburb, courtesy of apartheid spatial planning, was never designed for gatherings of the many but for the comfort of the few.

Tribute | Remembering Joe Latakgomo: A pillar of black journalism in SA

Veteran editor and founding father of Sowetan newspaper leaves behind an indelible legacy as a champion of press freedom and a voice for the marginalised during apartheid’s darkest days.

Namhla Saba | Discovery and others’ misgovernance of customer trust is a business longevity risk  

According to PwC’s 2025 Customer Experience Survey, 90% of executives believe customers trust their organisations, while only 40% of customers agree. This 50-point trust gap is not a perception problem. It is a governance failure.

Tim Spirit | Double standards: Fifa’s deafening silence over World Cup security

As Mexico faces cartel violence and the US implements discriminatory travel bans ahead of the World Cup later this year, Fifa remains silent – a stark contrast to the intense scrutiny African host nations typically face. Why do different standards apply depending on the host country’s geopolitical status? 

Rapule Tabane | Power-drunk ANC leaders refuse to face coalition reality

The advent of the long-governing ANC being forced to share power with some of its adversaries since the 2024 elections has not been an easy one for everyone involved. Not only is it difficult to hold a 10-party coalition together with all their diverse viewpoints, but it has been a bitter pill for the ANC to swallow.

DASHIKI | A bloody setback rebuilding my fitness after a clogging clot

Starting over is a real b***h. Something that was so near and dear to you gets taken away in what feels like an instant.

Then the retrospective rumination begins: maybe if I’d done things differently, this wouldn’t be happening.

Mpiyakhe Dhlamini | Closed borders are anti‑ubuntu, so here’s a better fix for Mzansi

As anti‑immigrant politics surge from Berlin to Pretoria, we can defend the Constitution and safety – vet values, bar criminals with a shared African database – while welcoming workers who grow jobs, writes Mpiyakhe Dhlamini.

EDITORIAL

Convict CEO: Asking mice to look after cheese

Last week, City Press reported on the appointment of convicted fraudster Zongezile Adam Zumane as CEO of Senorita Nhlabathi Hospital in Ladybrand in the Free State. But what kind of hospital CEO carries out administrative responsibilities without touching on finances?

Siyahleba

Sport

Luvo Manyonga’s redemption leap: from rock bottom to world-class again

Wayde van Niekerk may have lit up the stopwatch with 10.13 seconds in the 100m and 20.32 seconds in the 200m at a Bloemfontein league meet, but it’s long jumper Luvo Manyonga who has delivered the season’s true feel good story.

Sport

Dennis Mumble | Fix the rules before the vote: A warning on Safa’s elections

Elections are often seen as the heartbeat of democracy.

Yet history, law and political philosophy warn that elections, when conducted within a fundamentally flawed constitutional framework, can become instruments of entrenchment rather than renewal.

Sundowns’ busy schedule gives Sekhukhune hope in Loftus clash

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Sekhukhune United to Loftus Versfeld today at 3pm in a fixture that stretches beyond the usual three-point narrative.

For the Brazilians, it’s about protecting a narrow advantage at the summit of the Betway Premiership table.

‘Interest in Nedbank Cup has never relied solely on big-name clubs’ – sponsor

When Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns followed Kaizer Chiefs out of the Nedbank Cup last weekend, it marked a rare occasion when none of the PSL’s big three will feature in the quarterfinal line-up. 

Small-town Spears aim to inspire hope beyond KeYona quarterfinals

The owner of Jacksa Spears, the only amateur team in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals, hopes his side’s fairytale run can help change mindsets and create hope in a place where despair usually prevails.

Banyana’s Cosafa run sets up Wafcon selection dilemma

The new-school Banyana Banyana squad has announced itself at the Cosafa Women’s Championship, which concludes in Polokwane today. 

The team’s storming run to the final at the regional tournament may give head coach Desiree Ellis a tricky selection decision ahead of Wafcon.

WATCH | Casric Stars: Where family, football and business meet

The club’s shareholder and coach, Joseph ‘Bucs’ Mthombeni, gave City Press an inside look at the Mpumalanga outfit that became a newsmaker after knocking Orlando Pirates out of the Nedbank Cup.

Safa president Jordaan’s fourth-term dream turns into home-grown nightmare

Safa president Danny Jordaan’s re-election bid faces an unprecedented crisis as suspended Nelson Mandela Bay president Simphiwe Mkhangelwa – the only man who can nominate him – remains his bitter enemy after a physical altercation that has plunged his home region into constitutional chaos. 

