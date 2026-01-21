What’s in City Press

Welcome to City Press - This is your shop window into all the stories you must read in this week's edition of South Africa's favourite agenda-setting Sunday publication.

TOP STORY

Military chiefs blatantly defied Ramaphosa's order to exclude Iran

The military and navy were given orders almost three months ago that Iran must under no circumstances participate in the recent naval exercise near Cape Town. 

The instruction was apparently repeated on various occasions in the weeks thereafter, but in an act of “blatant defiance”, no heed was paid to it.

Read

News

Drug charges and family feuds: Mbuso Mandela evicted

Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mbuso, is battling on two fronts after being served an eviction notice from his grandfather’s iconic Houghton home by the Mandela Family Trust, just days after his arrest at Montecasino on drug possession charges.

Read

‘We all trusted Papa Jimmy’: Families mourn 14 victims of scholar transport tragedy

Grieving families, who had trusted a long-established transport service, are calling for justice, while three children remain hospitalised and investigations into the crash continue.

Read

Mpumalanga education department blows R800m on unusable tablets

Amassive R800 million pupil device scandal exposes alleged tender manipulation, faulty tablets, and predetermined outcomes in the procurement process that has already cost taxpayers R200 million.

Read

Mbeki claims apartheid forces orchestrated MK Party’s electoral success

Two former presidents are engaged in a fierce mudslinging match, with Thabo Mbeki claiming that apartheid forces are behind the explosion in support for Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP).

Read

Gwarube lobbied for senior DA leadership

Siviwe Gwarube, the minister of basic education, is being lobbied by DA party members to make herself available for a senior leadership position at the party’s federal conference in April.

Read

Limpopo ANC leadership battle intensifies as branches call the shots 

The race for the ANC leadership positions in Limpopo is intensifying, with each of the province’s five regions jostling to secure representation at the top of the provincial executive committee. 

Read

Watch | Teen’s environmental project earns spot at international science summit 

Meet Nkateko Moyane, a bright 16-year-old Grade 11 pupil from Daleview Secondary School in Ennerdale, Johannesburg, who’s one of four talented young scientists heading to India to represent our country at the prestigious Initiative for Research and Innovation in STEM Global Symposium.

Read

Emergency workers traumatised by calls from deadly school crash scene 

Emergency responders who took the call about a deadly crash that left 14 schoolchildren dead have been left deeply shaken.

Read

MONDLI MAKHANYA

Donald Trump: Yes, let’s poke the bear

Even by Donald Trump’s unhinged, racist, misogynistic, narcissistic, bombastic and callous standards this week’s performances were simply off the charts, writes Mondli Makhanya.

Read

Voices

NDIM LO | Ntaba kaNdoda: More a statement than a place

In a country forever negotiating its relationship with the past, Ntaba kaNdoda does not demand worship; it invites return, writes Vukile Pokwana.

Read

Why rural students
do not fare well at university

Universities and government must take information to deep rural areas through mobile career services and application support long before final high school exams that determine university entrance, writes Helen Agumba.

Read

Bullets, broken dockets and the death of accountability

The Madlanga Commission should examine the adequacy of protection mechanisms for investigators, auditors and whistleblowers; probe intelligence, firearms control and inter-agency failures that enable contract-linked assassinations, writes Tebogo Khaas.

Read

Trump’s Davos speech proves the war on reality is all but won

America spent decades feeding the world their brand of democracy. Their cultural hegemony has been a tour de force. Now they’ve proven that even the most privileged society can voluntarily lobotomise itself, writes Earl Coetzee.

Read

Dashiki | When cheap becomes expensive

An incident with a plumber reminded Timothy Molobi why taking shortcuts usually backfires. We’ve all been there – trying to save a few bucks by going the cheap route, only to end up spending more in the long run. 

Read

Internet blackouts from Uganda to Iran

George Orwell once said: “Freedom of the press, if it is anything at all, means the freedom to criticise and oppose.” Now, despotic governments are weaponising the internet to crush dissent, writes Kenneth Moeng Kgwadi.  

Read

EDITORIAL


Taxi industry must face might of the law

An unlicensed driver killed 14 children when his overloaded minibus hit a truck head-on. This horror reveals a darker truth about how SA’s taxi industry operates with complete impunity while the government does nothing. 

Read

Tim Spirit

The Afcon final fiasco: Morocco’s entitlement and Senegal’s tantrum shamed African football

The 2025 Afcon final between Morocco and Senegal will be remembered not for the football and the Teranga Lions lifting the trophy, but for 17 minutes of chaos that made a mockery of African football on the world stage. 

Read

Sport

Safa NEC hits out at Gayton's Afcon bid bombshell

While the football associations of Botswana and Namibia have thrown their support behind a joint bid with South Africa for the hosting rights of the 2028 Afcon, some Safa leaders claim they know nothing about the purported bidding plans.

Read

Safa election war heats up - two rival lobby groups emerge 

Danny Jordaan is bidding for a fourth term, but the fight for control of South African football is intensifying ahead of Safa’s elections later this year, with two rival lobby groups mobilising support across the football association’s 52 regions.

Read

SA’s road running money league: Who’s paying best?

The Hollywoodbets, Spar, Absa and Totalsports races lead the way in terms of where SA’s top runners cash in and where hundreds of thousands of rands in prize money can be won.

Read

Bavuma speaks out on his 2027 World Cup hopes

Temba Bavuma is at peace with his absence from T20 internationals and is focused on leading the Proteas in Tests and ODIs. Despite being snubbed by SA20 franchises, Bavuma hopes to captain South Africa at the 2027 Cricket World Cup.

Read